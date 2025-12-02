2025 Casey Annual Tree Lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The holiday tree lights up the streets near the Impact Zone on Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. Camp Casey’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their annual tree lighting event for all service members and guest to enjoy holiday festivities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)