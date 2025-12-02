2025 Annual Casey Tree Lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Eighth Army Jazz Band perform holiday carols at the Impact Zone on Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. Camp Casey’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their annual tree lighting event for all service members and guest to enjoy holiday festivities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)