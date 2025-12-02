U.S. Army Eighth Army Jazz Band perform holiday carols at the Impact Zone on Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. Camp Casey’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their annual tree lighting event for all service members and guest to enjoy holiday festivities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9424787
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-WU391-1005
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|12.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Annual Casey Tree Lighting [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Draven Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.