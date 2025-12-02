2025 Casey Annual Tree Lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa Claus hands gifts to children that attend the holiday event on Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec 5, 2025. Camp Casey’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their annual tree lighting event for all service members and guest to enjoy holiday festivities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)