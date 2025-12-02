2025 Casey Annual Tree Lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Edward Cho and children attending the event commenced the countdown for the tree lighting ceremony on Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec 5, 2025. Camp Casey’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their annual tree lighting event for all service members and guest to enjoy holiday festivities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)