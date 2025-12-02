Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Casey Annual Tree Lighting

    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Edward Cho, delivers opening remarks during the event at the Impact Zone on Camp Casey, South Korea, Dec 5, 2025. Camp Casey’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their annual tree lighting event for all service members and guest to enjoy holiday festivities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 9424785
    VIRIN: 251205-A-WU391-1023
    Resolution: 2639x1915
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
