Invisible Becomes Tangible: Ramstein Airmen build radiation cloud chamber

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alex Shuttleworth, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental flight noncommissioned officer in charge and Senior Airman Brandon Wagner, 86th OMRS bioenvironmental engineering technician, stand alongside a radiation cloud chamber tank at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Wagner designed the cloud chamber tank by himself and facilitated several operational trainings focusing on detecting radiation sources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)