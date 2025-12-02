U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Wagner, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, puts in place a radiation source for a cloud chamber demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. This cloud chamber tank marked several milestones as the first one built on Ramstein AB and done outside a laboratory environment by a U.S. service member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
Invisible Becomes Tangible: Ramstein Airmen build radiation cloud chamber
Bioenvironmental Engineering