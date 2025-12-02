U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering conduct a radiological cloud chamber demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Cloud chambers demonstrated the path of subatomic particles emitted by ionizing radiation though ethyl alcohol as a temperature gradient and a radiation source. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
Invisible Becomes Tangible: Ramstein Airmen build radiation cloud chamber
Bioenvironmental Engineering