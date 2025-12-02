Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invisible Becomes Tangible: Ramstein Airmen build radiation cloud chamber [Image 5 of 6]

    Invisible Becomes Tangible: Ramstein Airmen build radiation cloud chamber

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering conduct a radiological cloud chamber demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. Cloud chambers demonstrated the path of subatomic particles emitted by ionizing radiation though ethyl alcohol as a temperature gradient and a radiation source. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 13:03
    Photo ID: 9423339
    VIRIN: 251124-F-TO537-1244
    Resolution: 4128x2747
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Invisible Becomes Tangible: Ramstein Airmen build radiation cloud chamber [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Invisible Becomes Tangible: Ramstein Airmen build radiation cloud chamber

    Bioenvironmental Engineering

    Ramstein Air Base
    86 MDG
    USAFE
    Cloud Chamber
    Ionizing Radiation
    Muons

