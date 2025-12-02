U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Victoria Pierce, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, observes the demonstration of a radiation cloud chamber at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The demonstration utilized a sealed chamber, a supersaturated vapor, and a radiation source that condensed the ions, showing visible trails that reflect the particle's paths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
Invisible Becomes Tangible: Ramstein Airmen build radiation cloud chamber
Bioenvironmental Engineering