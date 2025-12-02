U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86 Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, observe radiation particles during a cloud cloud chamber demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The cloud chamber is a beneficial way for Airmen to better understand how radiation works and how different levels of protection will keep personnel safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
Invisible Becomes Tangible: Ramstein Airmen build radiation cloud chamber
Bioenvironmental Engineering