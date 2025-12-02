Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    251204-N-EG735-1437 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 4, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), re-fuel a CH-53K King Stallion, assigned to U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, during flight operations, Dec. 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. Photo was edited for operational security. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)

