USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

251204-N-EG735-1437 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 4, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), re-fuel a CH-53K King Stallion, assigned to U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, during flight operations, Dec. 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. Photo was edited for operational security. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)