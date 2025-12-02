USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251204-N-EG735-1511 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 4, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Daganon Vissoh, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), guides a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during flight operations, Dec. 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)