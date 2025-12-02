251204-N-EG735-1231 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 4, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), show a pilot that tie downs have been removed during flight operations, Dec. 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.