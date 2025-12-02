USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251204-N-EG735-1231 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 4, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), show a pilot that tie downs have been removed during flight operations, Dec. 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)