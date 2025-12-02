Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    251204-N-EG735-1231 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 4, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), show a pilot that tie downs have been removed during flight operations, Dec. 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:42
    Photo ID: 9423176
    VIRIN: 251204-N-EG735-1231
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Flight Deck
    Aviation
    Flight Ops

