USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

251204-N-EG735-1435 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 4, 2025) U.S. Marine CH-53K King Stallions, assigned to U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, conduct flight operations on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)