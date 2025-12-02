251204-N-EG735-1383 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Dec. 4, 2025) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, and a CH-53K King Stallion, assigned to U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, conduct flight operations on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Dec. 4, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
|12.04.2025
|12.05.2025 11:42
|9423178
|251204-N-EG735-1383
|4711x3141
|1.54 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|0
This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.