Dover AFB Command Team visits radar airfield weather systems section

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Gary West, 436th AW interim command chief, climb a radio tower during a Dover Duties tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2025. The tower was one of three radar airfield weather systems facilities visited by the command team during the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
