U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyron Holmberg, right, 436th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield weather systems trainer, shows Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Gary West, 436th AW interim command chief, how to perform routine maintenance on a radio tower during a Dover Duties tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2025. The command team took time during the tour to find out how certain processes can be improved. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9423166
|VIRIN:
|251125-F-DA916-1279
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Command Team visits radar airfield weather systems section [Image 6 of 6], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.