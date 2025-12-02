U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, climbs a radio tower during a Dover Duties tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2025. During the tour, the Dover AFB command team visited radar airfield weather systems facilities and climbed a 60-foot radio tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9423165
|VIRIN:
|251125-F-DA916-1223
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Command Team visits radar airfield weather systems section [Image 6 of 6], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.