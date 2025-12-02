Dover AFB Command Team visits radar airfield weather systems section

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, climbs a radio tower during a Dover Duties tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2025. During the tour, the Dover AFB command team visited radar airfield weather systems facilities and climbed a 60-foot radio tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)