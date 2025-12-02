Dover AFB Command Team visits radar airfield weather systems section

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gary West, 436th Airlift Wing interim command chief, climbs a radio tower during a Dover Duties tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2025. The tours give the Dover AFB command team a close hand look at the daily tasks completed by Airmen in various jobs fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)