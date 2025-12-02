Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Command Team visits radar airfield weather systems section

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gary West, 436th Airlift Wing interim command chief, climbs a radio tower during a Dover Duties tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2025. The tours give the Dover AFB command team a close hand look at the daily tasks completed by Airmen in various jobs fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

