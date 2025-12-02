Dover AFB Command Team visits radar airfield weather systems section

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Daniel Jenkins, right, 436th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield weather systems noncommissioned officer in charge, shows Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, a CM-300 radio during a Dover Duties tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2025. The radar airfield weather systems staff briefed the command team on equipment updates that have streamlined daily processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)