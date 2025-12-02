501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pathfinders in-process for the Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 reception brief at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 18, 2025. Pathfinders from various 501st Combat Support Wing units arrived to reinforce Fairford operations during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)