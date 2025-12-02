U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, delivers remarks during the Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 reception brief at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 18, 2025. Pathfinders from various 501st Combat Support Wing units arrived to reinforce Fairford operations during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 06:11
|Photo ID:
|9422834
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-QN763-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.