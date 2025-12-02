501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameryn Wood, 422nd Security Forces Squadron BDOC controller, writes down information received during a telephone call while supporting Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2025. Defenders coordinated communication and tracked security actions as exercise scenarios developed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)