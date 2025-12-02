U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Isales, assistant chief air traffic controller assigned to the 420th Air Base Squadron, coordinates airfield operations from the control tower during Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2025. The exercise brought together Pathfinders from across the 501st Combat Support Wing to strengthen readiness and evaluate the wing’s ability to operate in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 06:11
|Photo ID:
|9422831
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-QN763-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.