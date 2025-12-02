501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Eckert, 422nd Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, changes a FPCON sign during Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2025. Defenders validated access control procedures while responding to exercise-driven changes in base security posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)