Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 [Image 6 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Eckert, 422nd Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, changes a FPCON sign during Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2025. Defenders validated access control procedures while responding to exercise-driven changes in base security posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 06:11
    Photo ID: 9422827
    VIRIN: 251120-F-QN763-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05
    501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    501CSW
    CombatReadiness
    USAFE
    PathfinderSentinel
    ExerciseReady
    AirForceTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download