501st CSW Takes on Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Eckert, 422nd Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, changes a FPCON sign during Pathfinder Sentinel 25-05 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2025. Defenders validated access control procedures while responding to exercise-driven changes in base security posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 06:11
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|GB
