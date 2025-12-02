Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A common site at Camp Humphreys, e-bikes and e-scooters are intermingled with bicycles at a bike rack on the installation Dec. 5, 2025. E-bikes and e-scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries, and the batteries pose some fire safety risks, according to the National Fire Protection Association, organizers of the annual National Fire Prevention Week campaign.



The theme for National Fire Prevention Week Oct.5-11, 2025, was “Charge into Fire Safety,” emphasizing the dangers of lithium-ion battery fires. Throughout the week in October, firefighters from the Humphreys Fire Department visited schools, hosted demonstrations, and delivered safety lessons tailored to every age group. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)