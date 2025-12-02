Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lenox Eiffel Goerge, fourth-grade student at Humphreys Central Elementary School, and Assistant Fire Chief Anthony C. Hilderbrand, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services, walk into the elementary school Dec.3, 2025. Goerge won a fire truck ride from the Humphreys Fire Department by winning first place in the USAG Humphreys Fire Prevention Week 2025 poster contest.



The theme for National Fire Prevention Week Oct.5-11, 2025, was “Charge into Fire Safety,” emphasizing the dangers of lithium-ion battery fires. Throughout the week in October, firefighters from the Humphreys Fire Department visited schools, hosted demonstrations, and delivered safety lessons tailored to every age group. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)