Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys

Lenox Eiffel Goerge, fourth-grade student at Humphreys Central Elementary School, and Assistant Fire Chief Anthony C. Hilderbrand, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services, walk into the elementary school Dec.3, 2025. Goerge won a fire truck ride from the Humphreys Fire Department by winning first place in the USAG Humphreys Fire Prevention Week 2025 poster contest. The theme for National Fire Prevention Week Oct.5-11, 2025, was "Charge into Fire Safety," emphasizing the dangers of lithium-ion battery fires. Throughout the week in October, firefighters from the Humphreys Fire Department visited schools, hosted demonstrations, and delivered safety lessons tailored to every age group.

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Fire Prevention Week 2025 may have officially taken place Oct.5-11, but the lessons it emphasized carry on year-round thanks to a monthlong community awareness campaign and an unforgettable opportunity to ride in a fire truck.

On Dec. 3, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services welcomed fourth-grader Lenox Eiffel Goerge to Fire Station One to celebrate her winning entry in the annual Fire Prevention Week poster contest.

Goerge, a student at Humphreys Central Elementary School, earned top honors for her poster illustrating this year’s theme focused on lithium-ion battery safety.

“This year’s theme is ‘Charge into Fire Safety,’” said Assistant Fire Chief Anthony C. Hilderbrand. “Lithium-ion battery fires start fast and burn extremely hot.”

Lithium-ion batteries power most of modern life – cellphones, tablets, e-scooters and more – and as they evolve, safety has become ever more important, according to the National Fire Protection Association, organizers of the annual National Fire Prevention Week campaign.

Goerge’s prize package included a plaque presented by the Lambda Xi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, a gift card from the Humphreys Central PTSO, and a ride to school aboard a Humphreys fire truck. As firefighters helped her climb into the passenger seat, she said she was excited to see her classmates’ reactions when she arrived.

As the fire truck approached the school, Goerge waved to her friends from inside. She was not just celebrating a contest win – she was helping spread a year-round message at the heart of Fire Prevention Week.

The poster contest was just one part of a broader effort by the Humphreys Fire Department to engage the community. Throughout the week in October, firefighters visited schools, hosted demonstrations, and delivered safety lessons tailored to every age group.

“This year, we had the opportunity to teach a home-school group ranging from elementary to high school,” Hilderbrand said. “We also visited each elementary school, walked students through our fire prevention trailer, and, of course, brought our bounce house – always a hit. Even the youngest members of our community at the child development centers got involved when Sparky the fire safety dog visited to hand out educational items families can use at home.”

While the activities were fun, the topic was serious. Lithium-ion batteries can pose a significant fire risk if not used or disposed of properly.

Hilderbrand underscored this risk following a recent incident at Camp Humphreys.

A damaged lithium-ion battery discarded with regular trash overheated and ignited nearby materials. The small fire burned part of a door and wall before firefighters extinguished it. Although contained quickly, it served as a reminder of how small mistakes can lead to dangerous outcomes.

“Lithium-ion batteries power almost everything we use today, but they also create a fire risk if damaged, overcharged, or used with the wrong charger, and they should never be thrown in the trash,” said Hilderbrand. “They must be recycled or disposed of at designated collection points. If you’re unsure, our Directorate of Public Works hazmat team partners can help with disposal requirements.”

Fire Prevention Week 2025 may be over with, but USAG Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services hopes the lessons will stick year-round.

Fire Prevention Week 2025 may be over with, but USAG Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services hopes the lessons will stick year-round.