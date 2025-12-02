Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 10.31.2025 Courtesy Photo USAG Humphreys

The first-place poster winner by fourth-grade student Lenox Eiffel Goerge from Humphreys Central Elementary School is displayed at Camp Humphreys Fire Station One Oct. 31, 2025. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services held the poster contest as part of Fire Prevention Week Oct.5-11, 2025. Goerge won a ride to school Dec.3, 2025, aboard a Humphreys fire truck.



The theme for National Fire Prevention Week Oct.5-11, 2025, was “Charge into Fire Safety,” emphasizing the dangers of lithium-ion battery fires. Throughout the week in October, firefighters from the Humphreys Fire Department visited schools, hosted demonstrations, and delivered safety lessons tailored to every age group. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by USAG Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services /Released)