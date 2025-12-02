Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    The first-place poster winner by fourth-grade student Lenox Eiffel Goerge from Humphreys Central Elementary School is displayed at Camp Humphreys Fire Station One Oct. 31, 2025. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services held the poster contest as part of Fire Prevention Week Oct.5-11, 2025. Goerge won a ride to school Dec.3, 2025, aboard a Humphreys fire truck.

    The theme for National Fire Prevention Week Oct.5-11, 2025, was “Charge into Fire Safety,” emphasizing the dangers of lithium-ion battery fires. Throughout the week in October, firefighters from the Humphreys Fire Department visited schools, hosted demonstrations, and delivered safety lessons tailored to every age group. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by USAG Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 22:07
    Photo ID: 9422339
    VIRIN: 251031-A-A1109-1001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys
    Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys
    Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys
    Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys
    Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    Korea
    South Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download