Fire Prevention Week lessons continue at Camp Humphreys

Representatives of the Lambda Xi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity present a plaque to fourth-grade student Lenox Eiffel Goerge from Humphreys Central Elementary School in recognition of her winning first place in the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Fire and Emergency Services Fire Prevention Week 2025 poster contest. The plaque was presented at Camp Humphreys Fire Station One Dec.3, 2025, where Goerge also won a ride to school aboard a Humphreys fire truck.



The theme for National Fire Prevention Week Oct.5-11, 2025, was “Charge into Fire Safety,” emphasizing the dangers of lithium-ion battery fires. Throughout the week in October, firefighters from the Humphreys Fire Department visited schools, hosted demonstrations, and delivered safety lessons tailored to every age group. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)