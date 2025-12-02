A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft lands in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. The F-15 was returning from the Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise which featured advanced counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems integration between the U.S. and Kuwaiti forces, bolstering regional security and demonstrating a commitment to collaborative defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9420534
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-UX118-1008
|Resolution:
|5471x3647
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.