391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft lands in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. The F-15 was returning from the Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise which featured advanced counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems integration between the U.S. and Kuwaiti forces, bolstering regional security and demonstrating a commitment to collaborative defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)