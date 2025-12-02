391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft taxis to a hangar in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. The F-15 was returning from the Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise which focused on enhancing counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems capabilities, fighter integration, improving command and control, and fostering closer cooperation between the U.S. and Kuwait, ensuring a more secure and stable region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
