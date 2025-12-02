Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft flies in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. The F-15 was returning from the Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise, a key element of which was the sharpening of combined fighter capabilities between the U.S. and Kuwait Air Forces. This included joint training exercises and hot-pit refueling operations. Hot-pits, a form of grounded aircraft refueling while engines are hot, delivered speed to airpower by minimizing turnaround time, enabling U.S. and allied forces to maintain constant vigilance and project power where needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    This work, 391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

