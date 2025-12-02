391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft flies in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. The F-15 was returning from the Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise, which focused on integrated Kuwaiti Command and Control systems, shaping regional airspace management and facilitating joint operations. This enhanced C2 integration paved the way for more effective Agile Combat Employment strategies, allowing for rapid deployment and flexible response to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9420533
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-UX118-3002
|Resolution:
|3417x2278
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
