    391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft flies in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. The F-15 was returning from the Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise, which focused on integrated Kuwaiti Command and Control systems, shaping regional airspace management and facilitating joint operations. This enhanced C2 integration paved the way for more effective Agile Combat Employment strategies, allowing for rapid deployment and flexible response to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 02:43
    Photo ID: 9420533
    VIRIN: 251113-F-UX118-3002
    Resolution: 3417x2278
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Strike Eagle
    hot pits
    F-15
    CENTCOM
    Marauder Shield

