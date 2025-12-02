Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft taxis to a hangar in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. The F-15 was returning from the Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise which showcased the U.S. and Kuwait's commitment to air superiority through integrated Defensive Counter-Air operations. These operations demonstrated a unified front in protecting regional airspace and ensuring the safety and security of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    AFCENT
    Strike Eagle
    hot pits
    F-15
    CENTCOM
    Marauder Shield

