A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft taxis to a hangar in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 13, 2025. The F-15 was returning from the Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise which showcased the U.S. and Kuwait's commitment to air superiority through integrated Defensive Counter-Air operations. These operations demonstrated a unified front in protecting regional airspace and ensuring the safety and security of both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 02:43
|Photo ID:
|9420531
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-UX118-3004
|Resolution:
|6025x4017
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 391 EFS F-15s return from Marauder Shield 26.1 exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.