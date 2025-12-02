NAVFAC EXWC Hosts Top CNIC Official, Highlights Unique, Innovative Work to Support Warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen briefs Marjorie Lutz, Director of Operations, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), about advanced technical expertise and unique solutions that enhance and advance lethality and readiness of the Fleet and warfighter, at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025. Ms. Lutz’s visit served to enhance understanding of the warfare center’s role in supporting Fleet requirements and national security objectives, and advance its role in supporting these critical priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)