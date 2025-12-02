Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC EXWC Hosts Top CNIC Official, Highlights Unique, Innovative Work to Support Warfighter [Image 7 of 7]

    NAVFAC EXWC Hosts Top CNIC Official, Highlights Unique, Innovative Work to Support Warfighter

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen briefs Marjorie Lutz, Director of Operations, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), about advanced technical expertise and unique solutions that enhance and advance lethality and readiness of the Fleet and warfighter, at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025. Ms. Lutz’s visit served to enhance understanding of the warfare center’s role in supporting Fleet requirements and national security objectives, and advance its role in supporting these critical priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 19:08
    Photo ID: 9420139
    VIRIN: 250922-G-BN624-6802
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAVFAC
    EXWC
    Navy
    CNIC

