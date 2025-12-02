NAVFAC EXWC Hosts Top CNIC Official, Highlights Unique, Innovative Work to Support Warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Oceans Technical Department Business Manager Paul Oemisch meets with Marjorie Lutz, Director of Operations, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), at NAVFAC EXWC Headquarters, Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025. Oemisch discussed the Deep Ocean Simulation Facility, which has two chambers that enable in-water functional tests of undersea equipment at ocean pressures ranging from just below surface to a maximum depth of 34,000 feet. Ms. Lutz’s visit to NAVFAC EXWC focused on the warfare center’s advanced technical expertise and unique solutions that enhance and advance lethality and readiness of the Fleet and warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)