NAVFAC EXWC Hosts Top CNIC Official, Highlights Unique, Innovative Work to Support Warfighter

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Division Director of Physical Security Technology Roy Jusino meets with Marjorie Lutz, Director of Operations, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), at NAVFAC EXWC Headquarters, Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025. Jusino shared how the DoW Lock Program and NAVFAC EXWC’s Explosions Effects and Consequences department collaborate on testing of technologies for hardened doors for blast and physical security. Ms. Lutz’s visit focused on NAVFAC EXWC’s advanced technical expertise and unique solutions that enhance and advance lethality and readiness of the Fleet and warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)