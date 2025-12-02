NAVFAC EXWC Hosts Top CNIC Official, Highlights Unique, Innovative Work to Support Warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Division Director of Physical Security Technology Roy Jusino meets with Marjorie Lutz, Director of Operations, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), at NAVFAC EXWC Headquarters at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025. Jusino discussed DoW Lock Program technology and innovations aimed at safeguarding national security information, and arms, ammunitions, and explosives. Ms. Lutz’s visit focused on NAVFAC EXWC’s advanced technical expertise and unique solutions that enhance and advance lethality and readiness of the Fleet and warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)