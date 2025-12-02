NAVFAC EXWC Hosts Top CNIC Official, Highlights Unique, Innovative Work to Support Warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marjorie Lutz, Director of Operations, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), visits the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) facility, at NAVFAC EXWC Headquarters at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025. Discussions at the facility included MUSE capabilities and the rapid deployment of equipment and technical experts to support Department of War power requirements worldwide. Ms. Lutz’s visit focused on the warfare center’s advanced technical expertise and unique solutions that enhance and advance lethality and readiness of the Fleet and warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)