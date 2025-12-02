Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Elisha Parker, 419th Fire Protection Flight fire officer, advances to the second floor to locate and remove simulated victims during live-fire certification Sept. 6, 2025. The certification ensures 419th firefighters meet Air Force standards for aircraft-incident and base-emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 10:04
    Photo ID: 9419108
    VIRIN: 250906-F-ZV906-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification
    Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification
    Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    419th CES
    Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download