Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification

Staff Sgt. Elisha Parker, 419th Fire Protection Flight fire officer, advances to the second floor to locate and remove simulated victims during live-fire certification Sept. 6, 2025. The certification ensures 419th firefighters meet Air Force standards for aircraft-incident and base-emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham)