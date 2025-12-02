Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Bradley K. Klemesrud, 419th Fighter Wing commander, completes a primary search of a building with assistance from two 419th Fire Protection Flight firefighters during live-fire certification Sept. 6, 2025. The certification ensures 419th firefighters meet Air Force standards for response to aircraft incidents and base emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham)