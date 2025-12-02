Col. Bradley K. Klemesrud, 419th Fighter Wing commander, completes a primary search of a building with assistance from two 419th Fire Protection Flight firefighters during live-fire certification Sept. 6, 2025. The certification ensures 419th firefighters meet Air Force standards for response to aircraft incidents and base emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 10:04
|Photo ID:
|9419107
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-ZV906-1009
|Resolution:
|5394x3589
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification
No keywords found.