Preventing the flu, one shot at a time

U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron and U.S. Army 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade host an influenza vaccine clinic within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. The influenza vaccine ensures service members are less likely to be susceptible to the flu virus while on deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
