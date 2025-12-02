Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron and U.S. Army 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosts an influenza vaccine clinic within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. The influenza vaccine ensures service members are less susceptible to the flu virus while on deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 05:12
    Photo ID: 9418981
    VIRIN: 251112-F-PQ421-1124
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 20.23 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preventing the flu, one shot at a time [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time
    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time
    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time
    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time
    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time
    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccination
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    Army
    flu
    Joint
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download