Preventing the flu, one shot at a time

A U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron Airman administers an influenza vaccine within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. The 379th EMDS held a week-long vaccination campaign to administer vaccines for multiple branches present on base, ensuring everyone is up to date on immunizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)