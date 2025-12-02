Preventing the flu, one shot at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Alqamzi, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, combat medic, prepares to administer an influenza vaccine within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. Army and U.S. Air Force service members worked in a joint effort to administer vaccinations for the week-long campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)