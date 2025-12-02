Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time [Image 2 of 6]

    Preventing the flu, one shot at a time

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Three influenza vaccines are prepared for administration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 12, 2025. The influenza vaccine is an annual requirement for military members to ensure they are mission ready anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    vaccination
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    Army
    flu
    Joint
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

