MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines

Philippine Marine Corps Cpl. Ronalyn Rubio, a hospital corpsman assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade, instructs other Philippine Marines to render medical aid to a simulated casualty as part of a mass casualty drill during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)