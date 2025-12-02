Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines

    MARINE BASE CAMP RODOLFO, PHILIPPINES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Philippine Marine Corps Cpl. Ronalyn Rubio, a hospital corpsman assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade, instructs other Philippine Marines to render medical aid to a simulated casualty as part of a mass casualty drill during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 01:14
    Photo ID: 9418678
    VIRIN: 251021-M-AS577-2115
    Resolution: 5849x3901
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: MARINE BASE CAMP RODOLFO, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines
    MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines
    MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines
    MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines
    MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines
    MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26
    MASA25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download