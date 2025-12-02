MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade apply a chest seal onto U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Svenalexander Oraczewski, a transmissions systems maintainer assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, as part of a mass casualty drill during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Oraczewski is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)