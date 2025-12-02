Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade apply a chest seal onto U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Svenalexander Oraczewski, a transmissions systems maintainer assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, as part of a mass casualty drill during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Oraczewski is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 01:14
|Photo ID:
|9418673
|VIRIN:
|251021-M-AS577-2045
|Resolution:
|6069x4048
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|MARINE BASE CAMP RODOLFO, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.