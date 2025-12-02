MASA 25: Mass Casualty Drill Tests Skills of MRF-SEA Service Members, Philippine Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade apply a tourniquet onto U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Abraham Vasquesrascon, an administrative specialist assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, as part of a mass casualty drill during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Vasquesrascon is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)